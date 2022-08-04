Garth Brooks Calls a Lucky Fan After His Show in Arlington, Texas Last Weekend
One lucky fan got a very special call from Garth Brooks after his show at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas last Saturday night.
Seriously, just seeing a Garth show is something to be excited about. He is an electrifying performer and his shows never fail to be one of the best you've ever seen. The only thing that might have made seeing his Arlington, TX show even better? Getting a call from him and his wife Trisha Yearwood after the show.
And that's exactly what happened to Brandy and her friend, Autumn.
Garth and Trisha made a video call to Brandy at around midnight last Saturday. Why? It's part of a "'Text Garth' feature Brooks is experimenting with as his North American stadium tour comes to a close. He plays NRG Stadium in Houston on Saturday to close out his 113-stop tour before playing five shows at Croke Park in Dublin, Ireland, in September," reports the Fort Worth Star-Telegram.
During the video call, Garth asked Brandy and her cohorts if they enjoyed the Arlington, TX show and was met with joyful screams and resounding replies affirming that they did.
After his initial "hello" he then "introduced" his wife Trisha (not that she actually needs an introduction) who was with him in their vehicle as they were leaving the venue. Garth can be heard in the video saying to the happy, lucky fan:
“I love you. I can’t thank you enough for everything. Safe travels back home. I love you!”
Hey Garth, we love you, too.