7 Extra-Memorable Garth Brooks Performances

Throughout a career that has spanned nearly three decades, Garth Brooks has provided no shortage of memorable moments -- especially in his live shows. Over the years, Brooks has brought (sometimes hundreds of thousands of) country music fans together -- even during his "retirement."

In fact, when Brooks performs for President-elect Joe Biden's inauguration on Wednesday (Jan. 20), it won't even be his first time singing at a presidential inauguration. He performed during President Barack Obama's 2008 inauguration, and he's played for every president since Jimmy Carter, with the exception of Ronald Reagan.

Below, The Boot looks back at seven of Brooks' most incredible concert moments, from record-breaking ticket sales to record-breaking ticket refunds, from heartbreaking moments to once-in-a-lifetime ones. These performances are true standouts.