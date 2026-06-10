TEXAS -- Gen Z clearly loves Texas. Well, at least they seem to be, considering they are moving to Texas in a big way, and guess which city is leading the way?

Texas Is Winning Over Gen Z

According to MySA, a new study revealed that Texas has had the largest net gain of Gen Z residents in the country. These young people are drawn to Texas for job opportunities and career growth, not to mention housing, though obviously pricey, is still more affordable than in some of the cities they've moved from.

Dallas-Fort Worth Was The Surprise

Like a lot of Texans, I assumed Austin would be the runaway winner. After all, Austin has spent years building a reputation as the place for young professionals, tech workers, and creatives. But according to the latest migration data, Dallas-Fort Worth is the metro area attracting the biggest wave of Gen Z newcomers.

The study, called the Gen Z 2026 Migration Report, conducted by Moving Place, shows Gen Z wants to live somewhere they can actually afford to build a life, find a job with growth potential, and pay the rent.

More Young Adults Are Choosing City Life

Another interesting twist? While the outlying areas of Dallas are definitely seeing an influx, downtown and uptown Dallas are getting their fair share of Gen Z'ers, too, according to the Dallas Observer. It looks like more Gen Zers are moving away from rural and suburban sprawl areas to embrace city life.

So, if you've been looking around and noticing more twenty-somethings hanging around with iced matchas, vintage sneakers, and remote-work aspirations, particularly in the Dallas area, it's not your imagination. It looks like Gen Z has chosen to make the Lone Star State home.

7 Young Men Vanished Without a Trace During May in Texas Amongst all the silly stuff that we talk about, we have to get serious from time to time to let you know that 7 teen boys went missing last month in Texas. Gallery Credit: Michael Gibson / Townsquare Media