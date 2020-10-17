George Strait turned to social media on Saturday (Oct. 17) to send birthday wishes to Alan Jackson, posting a throwback picture of the two men together in a classic moment from the CMA Awards in 2016.

Jackson turns 62 on Saturday, and Strait marked the occasion by sharing the photo online, accompanying it by writing simply, "Happy Birthday, Alan Jackson!"

The picture shows Jackson and Strait shaking hands on stage at the 2016 CMAs, where they teamed up live for a joint performance of two of their classic hits; Jackson's "Remember When" and Strait's "Troubadour."

The performance served to honor country music heroes from the awards' first 50 years, and a clip also played featuring several of them, including icons George Jones and Johnny Cash.

Jackson and Strait's crowd-pleasing performance had the audience on its feet, with the camera catching stars including Lady A singer Charles Kelley and Cole Swindell enjoying the music.

It wasn't the first time Jackson and Strait had teamed up. The two country legends — who have each won CMA Entertainer of the Year three times — joined together in the recording studio in 2000 to record "Murder on Music Row," which won CMA Awards for Vocal Event of the Year and Song of the Year.