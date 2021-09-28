Get Out, Shop, Play And Get Scared In East Texas With Our Top Weekend Events

Get our free mobile app

Your calendar has been full and you've been going at it all week long. When Friday afternoon arrives it's time to kick off YOUR weekend, you've worked hard for your relaxation time.

You can relax this weekend, but also fill it with some fun activities: like shopping, riding some carnival rides, take a trip to the pumpkin patch, get your car wash and scared at the same time and enjoy some art. There's a little bit of something for everyone to do this weekend in East Texas.

Check out these weekend events happening across East Texas this weekend.

Click on the title for more detailed information about each event.

Shop the world's largest flea market in historic Canton. There are more than 5000 vendors selling all kinds of items. You will definitely find something you didn't know you were looking for or needed, but can't live without! Canton First Monday Trade Days is full of makers, pickers, creators and thrifters. Which are you? Head to Canton to find out which you are!

This is the final weekend of the East Texas State Fair. So much to do at the fair - check out the livestock, aerial stunt shows, live music, vendor booths, the midway, carnival rides and of course FOOD! It wouldn't be the fair without a fried Twinkie or Oreo's. Get your armband and ride all the rides you want.

Fall is here and it's time to start decorating with pumpkins and getting ready to carve them up to become jack-o-lanterns for Halloween. Lanes Chapel United Methodist Church has been hosting a pumpkin patch for seven years now. Stop by and pick out that perfect pumpkin for your centerpiece and your support will go to help vital outreach ministries. In addition to the pumpkins, there are also many activities for the kids too.

It's a car wash experience like no other. Both Gleaux Car Wash locations in south Tyler will be offering up thrills and screams as you get your car washed in one haunted car wash tunnel. Each location is offering up different themes - Princesses Vs. Superheroes, Haunted Asylum, Circus Freaks, Zombie Apocalypse, Horror Movie - and it get kicked off this weekend with Friday Nights 'Light', the kid-friendly version

Take a stroll through historic downtown Kilgore Saturday evening and check out some awesome work from East Texas artists that will have their creations on display and for sale. Jewelry, floral designs, photography, painting and much more.

Haunted Houses

Seeing how Halloween is practically here, it's never too early to get your scare on at one of these haunted houses:

World Of Khaos - Tyler

Doc Wilkes House Of Horrors - Longview

Graystone Haunted Manor - Longview

Spooktacular Nights At Yesterland Farm - Canton

The Valley Of Death Haunted House - Tyler

