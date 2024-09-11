It's just about fall in East Texas, and that means the East Texas State Fair is literally right around the corner!

The event is one of the most anticipated in East Texas and has been going strong for 108 years. Each year, over 250,000 visitors attend the fair, and this year is sure to be no different.

Along with amazing food and rides, the fair also has live music, a marketplace with vendors, numerous contests, livestock shows, and many other activities for all ages to enjoy. You can see a daily schedule of events by clicking here.

For those of you excitedly awaiting the East Texas State Fair, we have a surprise for you:

Get our free mobile app

We're giving away some free tickets!

Winners will receive two free tickets to the East Texas State Fair from us.

We're so excited to gift listeners with the opportunity to attend this year's fair! Entering to win is easy. Simply continue reading to the bottom of this story and you will be prompted to fill out some information.

When is the East Texas State Fair?

The East Texas State Fair will begin next Friday -- September 20th through the 29th.

The fair will be just as fun and exciting as always. And don't forget it'll be in a new location this year. The new home of the East Texas State Fair is at The Park of East Texas located at 11315 Hwy 64 West Tyler, TX 75704.

Here's how to win:

As mentioned, simply fill out the information below for your chance to win a pair of tickets to the East Texas State Fair. This contest will last until September 18 at 11:59 pm, so be sure to enter before then!

Here is Your First look at the New Food for the State Fair of Texas Fair season is upon us in East Texas and throughout the state. That means that we'll get to try a lot of food that'll completely blow our diets. Gallery Credit: State Fair of Texas