The East Texas State Fair in Tyler, Texas is a long running tradition for many of us. The corn dogs, the rides, the turkey legs, the exhibition hall and I don't think I mentioned all the great fair food. This year's fair will be in a brand new location on Highway 64 after decades of being on the grounds of what is now the W.T. Brookshire Center. With that new location brings a new beginning for the fair and a week of great live entertainment that has just been announced.

Memories of the East Texas State Fair

Being a born and raised East Texan, I have many memories of going to the East Texas State Fair. I remember my parents taking me and my sister on a Saturday afternoon. We'd ride a few rides, grab some lunch and check out the exhibition halls inside Harvey Hall, the Mayfair Building and in the other buildings on the fairgrounds. I remember getting those free tickets at school, too, and getting to enjoy a Friday night with friends at the fair.

As a teenager, especially after I got my driver's license, I was granted a little bit of extra freedom to check out the fair on a school night. That was always fun for me and my friends, riding the rides, playing the midway games and grabbing a turkey leg. As an adult, and as the fair evolved, it was cool to take a night and enjoy the live entertainment (Bret Michaels and Terry Fator have been a couple cool highlights), being able to partake in a beer and, of course, grabbing a turkey leg.

Long Rumored Move

There had been rumors for well over a decade that the East Texas State Fair would move from the current fairgrounds on Front Street to another location so the fair could grow larger with more to do. Despite the fun and entertainment of a night at the fair, it was getting to be the same ole, same ole. A new venue for the fair could change that. That is happening right now as the East Texas State will now be on a new property on Highway 64 west of Tyler.

This is a very bad drawing of the property line but you get the idea of the space that is available for the East Texas State Fair.

Entertainment Lineup for 2024

The East Texas State Fair has officially announced their entertainment lineup for this year. There will be live music every night of the fair. From country, to pop, to rock, there is something for everyone. The best part is that the show is free with your paid admission ticket.

Friday, September 20 - Cody Canada and the Departed

Saturday, September 21 - Josh Ward

Sunday, September 22 - Payton Howie

Monday, September 23 - Scotty Alexander

Tuesday, September 24 - Darrin Morris

Wednesday, September 25 - Reputation: Taylor Swift (Taylor Swift cover band)

Thursday, September 26 - Slade Coulter

Friday, September 27 - Chad Cooke Band

Saturday, September 28 - 80's Mix Tape (80s music party band)

Sunday, September 29 - Michael Salgado

2024 East Texas State Fair

It's going to be an exciting year for the fair with this new location and all the possibilities it will bring in the future. Stay tuned because this could turn into one of the best fairs in the state.

