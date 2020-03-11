Get Ready to See Luke Combs in Dallas with KNUE’s Comped Seats

Luke Combs is one of the hottest artist in country music. So hot, that he had to add a second show to his What You See Is What You Get tour stop in Dallas. We are giving you a chance to be at that second show with KNUE's comped seats.

We're pretty familiar with Luke Combs great songs. Get a taste below:

Opening the show for Luke is the uber talented Ashley McBryde and newcomer Ray Fulcher.

Ashley McBryde is rising in the country music ranks. She started her career by releasing two albums independently. In 2017, she signed with Warner Music Nashville and released her next album, Girl Going Nowhere, which had the excellent "A Little Dive Bar in Dahlonega".

Her next album, Never Will, releases April 3 with the current single "One Night Standards" on the album.

Ray Fulcher is brand new to the country scene. Listen to a couple of his tunes below: