A New Fans Guide To Going To A Dallas Stars Hockey Game

I know its football and basketball season but hockey is making a huge comeback in America after several years of labor strife and bad TV deals. With the NHL returning to national prominence and a new season underway, I decided to add this to my "Texas Must Do List" (formerly known as Melz Texas Bucket List).

Now full disclosure, I'm not a big hockey person. I'm as casual as they come when it comes to the game. Outside of the goalie, I couldn't tell you the name of ANY of the positions on the ice nor could I name a single player so don't the title of the article fool you into thinking I'm going to be explaining any of that here. I'm merely going to share my experience as this game which was the Dallas Stars vs. the Ottawa Senators.

I will say this, I'll be back but first, let me tell you what's up.

PARKING IS GONNA COST YA!

I will admit that I got sticker shock when I pulled up to park at the AAC in downtown Dallas. In all honesty, it was my first time every visiting the arena so I didn't know that it would cost me at least $30 to park in one of the parking lots. I started to park in the street next to some of the ritzy condos around the AAC but after seeing a guy get a ticket, I paid the price.

GET THERE BEFORE THE PUCK DROPS

I admit that I was late to the game and unfortunately, the home team Stars was already down TWO GOALS to Ottawa in the first period which kind of had the whole arena bummed. But the reason I'm advising you to get there before the puck drops is due to the fact that some idiot might sit in your seat....or even worst bring their whole FAMILY to your row and take your seat. I didn't "narc" them out, I just sat in the next empty seat.

WHERE'S EVERYONE GOING? IT'S INTERMISSION

As stated earlier, I'm a casual and this was my first game so when the first period ended, I was kind of thrown off by damn near the entire arena getting up and seemingly leaving. It quickly dawned on me that it was just intermission and folks were getting concessions or whatever. Of course there's entertainment, giveaways and things like that but I was more fascinated by the Zamboni's and the workers getting the ice ready for some reason.

USE AN INTERMISSION TO LOOK AROUND!

During the 2nd Intermission, before the start of the 3rd and final period of the game, I walked around and checked some stuff out including the Dallas Stars Trophy case where you can see the Stars Stanley Cup from 1999 and other trophies. You might even run into one of the Dallas Stars Ice Girls!

ANYTHING ELSE I NEED TO KNOW SO I DON'T END UP IN THE SIN BIN?

I will say that it was kind of hard to keep up with the action at the beginning because of the SPEED of the game. In real time, these players are FLYING so remember to get your eyes ready for a workout. Other than that, no matter the score, you'll feel the energy of the game begin to get into you and you'll be on your feet like a longtime fan rooting for the action before its all said and done.

While it was the exciting, the Stars lost 4-1 to the Senators and while everyone was kind of bummed out at least you can score some of the best tacos in Texas a few blocks away at Fuel City.

Here's some more sights from my first NHL game!

