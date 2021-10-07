Get Spectacular Views Of The Golf Course, Pool And Ponds In This $3.5 Million Tyler Home

Get our free mobile app

If you're looking for resort-style living within a golf setting, you need to check out this spectacular home on Stewart Way in Tyler.

I've always thought it would be cool to live by a golf course for a couple of reasons: no one is going to build behind you and you're going to have gorgeous views pretty much year-round and I could pick up the game of golf and not have to travel far to play a round. At the same time, I'd be worried about a stray golfball going through a window, but my guess is that happens mainly in movies because the players on this golf course would seem to be pretty good and accurate with their swing!

Now if you're into hitting up the links owning this home will make it easy for you to do because the course is right outside your back door. Situated along the Cascades golf course in Tyler, this five-bedroom eight bathroom (four full and four half) home is great for anyone looking for golf-resort style living. With a house boasting more than 11,500 square feet you know it's going to be on a big lot, 1.37 acres to be exact. This place is full of amenities.

This home isn't just for the golfer though, it's for a couple or family that loves to entertain.

The custom pool has an awesome water feature that features two separate hot tubs on an upper level with water flowing over a rock wall next to a slide that kids and adults will use over and over again. In view of the hot tub and pool is a huge outdoor entertainment area that will have you hosting many memorable parties and gatherings with family and friends.

There's more to the home besides the pool and golf course views.

Within the primary bedroom, you'll be blown away by how spacious this room is along with all the closet space and the primary bathroom, well this is luxury and resort-style living at its best. There are heated floors, a jet tub, sauna and a hot tub within the bathroom!

I could go on about this property about its chef-inspired kitchen, curved staircase, fitness room, media room, storm shelter and more. I'm going to let you check it out for yourself and if you end up moving on up to resort-style living with a golf setting, I wouldn't mind an invitation to stop by for a visit.

