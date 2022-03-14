Amazing Waterslide Included in This Tyler, Texas Home For Sale

With as hot as the real estate market is currently in East Texas I don't think this home for sale in Tyler is going to be on the market for long, especially after potential buyers check out the incredible pool and waterslide in the back yard. It truly looks like a summertime oasis set perfectly in East Texas. The list price for this gorgeous home in Tyler, Texas is $1.2 million dollars the photos show you why it's worth that much.

The large property in Tyler is set up to help the kids and adults have a wonderful place to relax. If you love the look of brick homes like I do you will enjoy the gorgeous outside of the home which is located in the gated community of Stonegate. If you have a growing family or are just needing more room this might be the perfect place for your family.

Get our free mobile app

There is Plenty of Room For the Whole Family

The home is 4,600 square feet and it sits on 1.33 acre of land which is a nice chunk of property in the growing Tyler area. The property has 6 bedrooms, 5 and 1/2 bathrooms, and a garage that can handle 3 vehicles. There is a bonus room, study, and formal dining area in the home too. As you enter the home you'll love the high ceilings and ornate staircase with a wine bar underneath.

The Outside Entertainment Area is Jaw-dropping

The oversized pool has one of the best waterslides around, which means I want an invite when you host summer bbq's. There is a stunning firepit area and outdoor cooking area that has it's own 1/2 bathroom available for anyone having fun outdoors.

This home was in the 2004 Parade of Homes and is going to make one family very happy after signing the papers and moving in. Check out the photos for yourself.

Tyler, Texas Home With Stunning Waterslide This home was in the 2004 Parade of Homes and is now for sale with a $1.2 million dollar price tag.

The Fall '21 East Texas Parade of Homes