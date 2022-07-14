Move Into One Of These 10 Tyler, Texas Homes For Less Than $150,000

Get our free mobile app

Homeownership is a dream for a lot of people. Being independent of a rental company or landlord and actually investing your money into something that belongs to you and something you'll, with all fingers crossed, get a good return on your home when you go to sell it. Getting into the home of your dream could be a challenge because home prices and mortgage rates are a bit high right now.

In spite of that, Tyler does have some fairly inexpensive homes that are currently on the market (as of July 14th) and looking for that perfect buyer.

Don't be afraid of a home with smaller square footage.

A couple of advantages of owning a smaller home: less cleaning and then if you lose something there are not many places it can be hiding! A smaller home usually will mean less expensive energy bills because there is less square footage to heat and cool. Having a smaller home forces you to purge some of the frivolous things you've collected over the years and downsize a bit.

Don't be afraid of the ones that need a little 'fixing up'.

Now you don't have to be Chip and Joanna Gaines when it comes to fixing up a home. You definitely don't have to go moving walls and redirecting plumbing and air ducts, but if there are some walls or ceilings that need patching up, you could probably do that easily. With any home, no matter the age, there are things you'll want to do to it to make it yours. During this time you could learn something about painting, carpentry, or updating an outdated kitchen or bathroom. Always improve your skills and knowledge.

Consult with your real estate agent.

Your local agent can help you negotiate a great price on a home and help you land that home you've always dreamed of.

Taking a look around town, these ten homes in Tyler would be great homes for anyone and they're all under $150k. Extremely affordable, but some updating and maintenance may need to be done before moving in. They were available as of July 14, 2022.

