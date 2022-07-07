Tyler’s Most Expensive Home On The Market Is A French Inspired Masterpiece

Get our free mobile app

This French-inspired home in the affluent Cascades neighborhood in Tyler, Texas, looks like it could serve as the backdrop and mansion for the reality show 'The Bachelor', 'The Bachelorette', or any other dating style show that needs a luxurious home as a setting. This place is exuding all kinds of luxury.

The Frech Classic masterpiece is situated along the links of the Cascades Golf Course, it was built in 2007 and is just a dream for the majority of East Texans. It is currently the most expensive home on the market in Tyler.

Looking at the homes that are for sale is a fun way to pass the time. Just daydreaming about what it would be like living in a monstrous sprawling home and picturing the parties and family gatherings that you can put together is fun too. Thankfully it's all a daydream because you don't have to worry about those astronomical mortgage payments or the HOA payments that are due each month.

Now if you're serious and doing more than daydreaming and you get the funding for the $4,495,000 purchase price and sign hundreds of documents and take ownership of this beautiful property you're probably going to need some kind of map so that you can navigate yourself through the 10,000+ square foot home. This luxury-filled home has four bedrooms, six bathrooms and a whole host of specialty rooms, and a kitchen that will blow your mind.

There are rooms for everyone and everything.

4 bedrooms - each with their adjoining bathroom

4 separate living areas

2 studies

devotional room

theater room

game room

card room

bonus room

office

There are some over-the-top details that are amazing.

marble floors

barreled vaulted entry

Pearlized laquer trim

phantom lighting

semi-floating staircase

infinity edge pool

This home sits on a little more than half an acre on the edge of the golf course. Just sit back on the patio overlooking your infinity-edge pool and watch the golfers hit their balls right past your home or just watch the sunrise every morning with a cup of coffee in your hand.

Tyler's Most Expensive Home On The Market Is A French Inspired Masterpiece If you're looking for a French-inspired home that's around $4.5 million, then this place is for you!

A Look Inside One Of Tyler's Most Expensive Homes This beautiful property is located near Lake Tyler and nearly encompasses 70 acres.

A Look inside Longview's Most Expensive Home 1 Thorntree Dr in Longview is the most expensive home currently on the market in Longview.

A Look Inside Jacksonville's Most Expensive Home It's not about the size of the home in this case, but the overall expanse of the property it sits on.

Currently the Most Expensive Home in Texas Here is a look at the Austin, Texas home that is currently the most expensive home for sale in the state of Texas.

Most Expensive Home in Kilgore, Texas This home comes in at just under 1.7 million and includes over 106 acres of land.