Get Your FREE COVID-19 Test Done Here In East Texas!

Since September 30th there has been 3838 total cases of COVID-19 in Smith County and even though Governor Abbott gave an executive order to open the state up at 75% you still need to take precautions on making sure you limit your chances of contracting the virus.

With the state opening up and you start seeing more individuals outside one thing for certain is to not let your guard down and get too comfortable and make yourself vulnerable to catching COVID-19.

However, if you suddenly start to experience symptoms East Texas Matters reports that here in East Texas you can get tested for COVID-19 at these (3) locations and it won't cost you one penny.

ST. LOUIS BAPTIST CHURCH, 4000 FRANKSTON HIGHWAY, TYLER, TEXAS

Testing is conducted Monday - Friday between the hours of 9 a.m. - 4 p.m.

Make your appointment by clicking here and your don't need to have symptoms to be tested. You shouldn't eat, drink, or smoke for at least 20 mins before your appointment.

You must provide a phone number and your results will be provided by the Texas Division of Emergency Management.

Walk-in's welcome.

BROOKSHIRE'S CULINARY CENTER, 200 RICE ROAD, TYLER, TEXAS

This will be a drive thru testing site

Registration is required before you get tested and you can do so by clicking here.

You don't need to experience symptoms to be tested.

Email address is required to receive your results from eTrueNorth

LOUIS MORGAM DRUGS PHARMACY, 1900 S. HIGH STREET, LONGVIEW, TEXAS