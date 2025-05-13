(Corpus Christi, Texas) - There are a lot of us that love a good ghost ship story. How did that ship lose all its crew? How did the ship manage to float to the location it was found? Was there any treasure on board?

It's not something you see a whole lot today because everything is so connected. It's hard to not connect to a satellite to find your way if lost or find something that's lost. That's what makes the story of this abandoned sailboat interesting but with an unexciting ending.

An Abandoned Sailboat Off the Coast of Corpus Christi

Marine biologist Jace Tunnell of the Harte Research Institute was doing a routine beach survey when he came across an abandoned sailboat (chron.com). The boat was marooned there with its sails fully up. Tunnell boarded the ship and found no one inside but some personal belongings remained.

An abandoned sailboat was discovered on the coast in Corpus Christi Harte Research Institute via YouTube loading...

Not too far from the sailboat was the ship's dinghy. This was certainly concerning especially for whoever was aboard the ship. After making sure no one was on board, Tunnell was able to contact the proper authorities to report what he found.

An abandoned sailboat was discovered on the coast in Corpus Christi Harte Research Institute via YouTube loading...

Get our free mobile app

An abandoned sailboat was discovered on the coast in Corpus Christi Harte Research Institute via YouTube loading...

Not-So-tragic End to the Story of an Abandoned Sailboat in Texas

Turns out, the ship had run aground a couple of days before Tunnell's discovery and Sea Tow, a marine towing service, had been contacted. It seems that the passengers are okay and just waiting for their boat to be picked up.

It didn't turn out to be the mystery we thought it would be. We're glad the passengers seem to be okay. Tunnell did caution that the gulf waters can be unpredictable sometimes and that anyone should be on alert when out on their boat.

READ MORE: 2 of Texas' Biggest Cities are Sinking Because of Groundwater

READ MORE: The Texas Heat is Dangerous and My 2016 Experiment Proves it

Play Now! 10 Brand New Texas Lottery Scratch Offs Ready to Pay Out (Accurate as of May 1, 2025) Texas Lottery scratch offs are fun to play from time to time with chances to bring home some instant cash. Gallery Credit: Texas Lottery