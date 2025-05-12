(Fort Worth, Texas) - The first thing you think of when you hear the word sinking is a boat out on the water going under. We've heard about cities along the coast that may be sinking. What's weird is to hear about a city that is land locked that is sinking.

A new study has been released that shows the Texas cities that are sinking. The depth they're sinking doesn't sound like a ton but will add up over the years. This will lead to some damage or other abnormalities.

Groundwater Loss Causing Sinking Cities

A new study by Nature Cities shows that both Dallas and Fort Worth are sinking faster than any other inland city in the United States (WFAA). They used satellite observations to measure the vertical displacement and found that Dallas and Fort Worth are sinking 4 millimeters per year. This puts Dallas at number two and Fort Worth at number three in the U.S.

It's not an issue that's occurring just in Texas, it's an issue that's happening all over the world. It's called subsidence and can turn costly for a city over time. For Dallas, Fort Worth and even Houston, some of this could be contributed to all of the people that have moved here.

Groundwater and Mineral Loss

The loss of groundwater is a big contributor to Dallas and Fort Worth's yearly sinking. Of course, when more people move to an area, more water is used up. That's an issue.

For Houston, that city is sinking due to the loss of ground minerals. That's in addition to the loss of groundwater. Those two factors could mean some building and other damage around the city.

