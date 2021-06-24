Texas has a good number of representatives at the Tokyo Olympics and now we could possibly have representation from East Texas. This week, Stephen F. Austin graduate student Kaylee Bizzell will compete in the qualifier for the Pole Vault U.S. Olympic trials in Eugene, Oregon.

Kaylee is no newbie at this, she won a gold medal this spring at the Michael Johnson invitation in Waco and is a three-time Southland Conference champion in Pole Vaulting.

"It’s been about a year and a half now that we’ve been waiting for it. But that’s another reason that I came back and stayed for my fifth year at S-F-A was so that I could jump at the trials because like you said it’s a once in a lifetime opportunity and I’ll never get the chance to do it again. But I’m excited and ready to jump tomorrow" said Kaylee via KETK

In February 2020, she cleared 14 feet 9 inches at the U.S. Indoor Track and Field competition earning her a ticket to the U.S. Olympic Trials in Eugene, Oregon. She is thankful for all of the love and support that she has received from her fans around country but most importantly, her family and friends in the Piney Woods. Since she has been in Track Town for the past two weeks a good number of them have posted encouraging works in a special, private set up for all athletes competing at the trials by USA Track and Field.

Congratulations on your ticket to compete Kaylee and we hope to see you on the #RoadToTokyo.