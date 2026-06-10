Everyone in East Texas knows that if you’re going to start a restaurant here, it’s a good idea to have something that makes your restaurant stand out from the crowd. We are fortunate to have lots of great food here, but as the old saying goes ‘Everything is bigger in Texas’ and that includes the new "Hugh J Challenge."

What Is the Hugh J Challenge?

If your stomach is big enough to handle the whole burrito in 30 minutes or less, then you get the meal for free, you get a t-shirt, a hat, and your photo will go up on the wall in the restaurant. People have asked online how much the gigantic breakfast burrito costs if you don’t finish it within the 30 minutes and the cost is $30.

READ MORE: Texas’ Most Extreme Eating Challenges You Must See

What's Inside the Massive 4-Pound Burrito?

But what goes into the “Huge A Breakfast Burrito Challenge”?

This behemoth starts with a pile of chorizo on the grill. Next comes six cups of eggs, six hash browns, and four cups of cheese all piled high on two 12-inch tortillas that are working together to keep everything together.

After creating the burrito for social media, the team at Big A Burritos decided to put the new food challenge on the scale, and it weighed in at just over 4 pounds. Let’s just say you better come hungry.

Obviously, there are smaller burritos and other menu options if you don’t feel like taking on the biggest breakfast burrito in East Texas.

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Has Anyone Beaten the Challenge Yet?

So far, on social media, I have seen photos of six people attempting this new challenge with zero winners so far. Do you know someone who could do it? Big A Burritos has locations in Ore City and a new location in Gilmer.

East Texas New Breakfast Burrito Challenge Here are some photos of contestants trying to take down the 4-pound breakfast burrito known as the Hugh J Challenge at Big A Burritos. Gallery Credit: Billy Jenkins

Oklahoma's Most Legendary Food Challenges While you can certainly accept social trends in eating at chain restaurants for the rest of your life, you'd at least get a show with your dinner while watching the iron stomachs of Oklahoma tackle the biggest and most legendary food challenges at the various mom & pop restaurants spread all across the Sooner State. Gallery Credit: Kelso