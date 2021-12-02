Well, here we are. It's Christmas and holiday shopping season in East Texas.

I've got a feeling many of us will be doing some shopping for kids' clothes for Christmas. As much as some kids balk at receiving clothing for Christmas, it's necessary. And honestly, today's kids seem WAY more fashion-conscious than we did when we were kids.

And teenagers? Ah, well that's a different story altogether. Teenagers are usually ALWAYS wanting a wardrobe update in the era of the Kardashians. And parents want to do what they can to provide them with the cool clothes they want--but at what cost?

And maybe you're in need of a wardrobe update, as well. I certainly know I do. Good grief I can't remember the last time I went shopping for clothes.

After last year, many East Texans have had to tighten the budget a bit. Or a lot. And so, anywhere we can save a few extra bucks is most welcome and helpful.

Thankfully, there's no reason that you can't find some awesome new duds at reasonable prices--at least not here in East Texas. We've got so many great options from which to choose--more than I even realized, actually.

From the semi-new on the scene Upscale Cheapskate that has so many raving, to the clearance racks at Loft Outlet and Dillard's, to the trusty standbys for cute, affordable clothing, you have lots of fun options to choose from.

Recently, Tylerites shared some of their very favorite places to shop for good-looking clothes that they love--but without breaking the bank:

20 of the Best Places in Tyler to Save Money on Great Clothes There's no reason you can't find some awesome new duds at reasonable prices--at least not here in East Texas.

