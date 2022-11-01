A Truly Delightful Shopping Experience is BACK This Weekend in Gilmer, TX

Do you remember me telling you about this truly delightful shopping experience I had in Gilmer, TX last year?

Since then, 80 Acre Market has been receiving glowing reviews for the unique shopping and family fun experience in such a lovely location here in East Texas.

Well, guess what? It's BACK this week: November 4 through the 6. And on top of that? They're starting to do these experiences EVERY OTHER WEEKEND.

Last year, I'd been seeing the event updates on Facebook for a few weeks and really did want to go.

However, life gets so busy sometimes that the idea of taking a weekend day to head over to Gilmer, Texas sounded unlikely after the week I'd had.

Thankfully, a dear friend encouraged me to ride along with her and her adorable son and I am so happy I did. I want to go back again and again.

Get our free mobile app

If I had to imagine and design one of the most idyllic, magical shopping experiences ever, this would be one of the scenarios I'd likely create--but this was even better.

After taking a scenic road down, when we came to the gate of the beautiful estate where the Market was being held, we knew we were in for something special.

The pleasant drive toward the stunning home felt a bit like the beginning of one of those historical romance movies we love to get lost in for a couple of hours. When it came time to park, friendly folks directed us and there were folks in golf carts ready to roll us up to the house/store.

Once we were close and taking in the scene, we noticed an old vintage truck surrounded by bales of hay with a sign that said "toy shop." Parked in front of the truck? Why it was Santa Claus himself!

Granted, I'm not sure if Santa Claus will be back for THIS weekend's market. But, I can promise you this: you'll have a good time and likely find some of the coolest Christmas presents to be found anywhere. Here's a recent post from their Facebook page on what you can expect this go-round:

Plus, I've noticed they've continued to expand and offer even more. You can see what wonderment they've got planned for you via their website. I'll likely see you there.

Tons of food, fun, and of course incredible shopping to enjoy. Here's a fun, quick photographic journey from my first visit:

Photo Tour: A Magical Shopping and Family Fun Experience at 80 Acre Market in Gilmer, Texas If I had to imagine and design one of the most idyllic, magical Christmas shopping experiences ever, this would be one of the scenarios I'd likely create--but this was even better.

Time to plan those holiday parties, y'all! This may help:

Tyler Residents Reveal Their Favorite Holiday Spots For Hosting Larger Groups of People Whether you're looking for a place for 20 or 100, Tyler has several options I'd never known, despite having lived here for many years.