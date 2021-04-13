So yeah, this one'll get ya good. This man apparently stepped on a whole tree while shoeless and no one believed him, 'till a doctor squeezed that sucker out.

To be honest I'm pretty sure I'd have to find a new doctor if they missed this entire forest in my foot the first go 'round. But watch in awe, as this doctor removes a massive splinter from a dude's foot.

This thing looks bigger than his big toe so it's gotta be more than an inch long, and it may've sprouted some roots as was embedded in this poor man's foot for three weeks... Because, yeah, the doctor who was so impressed with the video, couldn't find it the first time Jake stopped in. Y'all my foot hurts watching this, yet, yeah, it's oddly satisfying at the same time.

This is a great video. We got that on video [!?] - the doctor

Wear shoes. Always.

Remember an ounce of prevention is worth a pound of cure. If this guy acquired this splinter outside, had he been wearing shoes he'd have been protected. But if you do get a splinter here are a few easy ways to remove it, click here for further explanation on each method:

But yeah, I'm pretty sure all the baking soda in Texas still wouldn't have been enough to pull poor Jacob's splinter to the surface.