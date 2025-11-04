(KNUE-FM) We know that crime takes place everywhere, including here in Texas. As this past Halloween weekend, the Gilmer Police Department out of East Texas posted on Facebook about conducting a recent operation called “Operation BOO-ty Call” that ended with 8 people being arrested.

Prostitution and Drug Charges Filed

The police operation resulted in the arrest of multiple individuals who allegedly attempted to engage in prostitution. It wasn’t just prostitution charges — several suspects also face drug-related offenses. Gilmer PD also mentioned that they seized illegal drugs during this operation. Which is another reason why they take such an active role in trying to shut down any prostitution taking place.

East Texans React to Police Operation

It was great to see so many comments under the social media post made by the police department that was showing support for the officers and the recent operation that was conducted to dismantle the alleged prostitution operation. This is the type of crime that no one wants in their community so to see police taking an active approach to shut it down was great and obviously appreciated by local citizens.

Gilmer Police Continue Crime Reduction Efforts

Remember in the United States everyone is innocent until proven guilty in a court of law, so each of these defendants will have a chance to explain themselves and the situation. Lastly, we want to thank the Gilmer Police Department for their active role in reducing crime across East Texas.

