Gilmer, TX Resident Claims $5 Million Dollar Texas Lottery Scratch Prize

With the cost of everything going up constantly, it would be a huge relief to find out that you could financially secure for awhile. We're doing our part to help you WIN CASH and we've already hooked up several East Texans with some money but in all honesty, we can't top what the Texas Lottery has.

The Texas Lottery Announced That Texas' Newest Millionaire Is From Gilmer.

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

According to a press release we received from the Texas Lottery, someone in Gilmer purchased a scratch off ticket at Tiger Express #5, located at 1418 U.S. Highway 271 N. and found out that they WON $5 MILLION.

The Scratch Game Is Called $200,000,000 Cash Blowout

Texas Lottery Texas Lottery loading...

This was the second of four top prizes worth $5 million to be claimed in this game. $200,000,000 Cash Blowout! offers more than $225 million in total prizes. Overall odds of winning any prize in the game are one in 3.38, including break-even prizes. I'm not going to lie to you, $50 is A LOT to spend for a scratch-off ticket.

The Gilmer Winner Joins Other East Texas Lottery Winners Who Won Big This Year.

Canva Canva loading...

So far this year, we've already seen several big money Texas Lottery winners including a Mabank, TX resident who won $1 Million back in January. Just a few months after that win, a Tyler resident came forward to claim a $3 million prize from the $250 Million Cash Party Scratch-Off game. What do all these scratch-off have in common besides becoming instantly rich? They all chose to stay anonymous to keep the strangers at bay and if you're wondering if they can do that, check out this story and have all your questions answered.

Look Inside Terry Bradshaw's 744-Acre Ranch For Sale Overlooking Texas The Hall Of Famer is asking for $22 million for this HUGE sprawling ranch just north of Dallas.

Feel Like You've Won The Lottery In This Flower Mound, Texas Home Every once in a while, while randomly looking at property and homes that are on the market, there is one that will catch your eye and have you feeling like you're destined for the high life like a multi-million dollar lottery winner.