If you commit a crime in Texas, it’s common knowledge that there will be consequences for your actions. But if you receive a sentence of 40 years, I can promise that isn’t due to one simple mistake, that is a series of huge errors. One man out of Gladewater just found that out the hard way.

According to KETK, Cameron Scott Spears, a 39-year-old out of Gladewater recently pled guilty to multiple charges of felony drug possession. Spears will now be spending the next 40 years of his life behind bars.

How Did Spears Get a 40 Year Sentence for Drugs?

The Upshur County Sheriff’s Office conducted a raid on a property located on Bob-O-Link Road on February 2nd, 2024. Alongside Spears, there were five other individuals who were all arrested after the raid was conducted.

During the police raid there were lots of illegal substances including methamphetamine, marijuana, cutting agents, loaded syringes, and multiple guns found on the property. Including one firearm that was property of the Ellis County Sheriff's Office.

Spears Pleaded Guilty on Multiple Charges

Spears pleaded guilty to two charges of delivery of a controlled substance, one charge of possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, and one charge of possession of a controlled substance. He was given 20-year sentences for the delivery of the drugs, and a 40-year sentence for the possession with intent to deliver.

Others Arrested Facing Time

Jimmy Wayne Skinner was arrested during the raid and was sentenced to 99 years due to his involvement and the fact that he was on parole at the time.

Amanda Lynn Gage was sentenced to 18 months in jail. Hailey Renee Shaddix was sentenced to 15 months in jail, Benjamin Heath Evans was also sentenced to 15 months in jail.

Drug Arrests in Upshur County Photo courtesy of Upshur County Sheriff's Office loading...

