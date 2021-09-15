Glorious Pilgrim Pride Estate in Pittsburg Set to Hit the Auction Block

"Remote, grand, expansive." This is the type of home most folks can only dream of, but that doesn't mean that all of us can't appreciate it's wonderful beauty. Located outside of Pittsburg, TX, this awe inspiring ornate chateau which was once famously owned the founders of Pilgrim Pride, Mr. and Mrs. Bo Pilgrim, is set to hit the auction block.

The house was designed by architect Richard Drummond Davis as a French Renaissance dream home, and features garden views from every room. Sparing no expense, the immaculate grounds were designed by landscape architect Naud Burnett who filled them with "multiple native species of trees, three ponds and streams, a deep water well with crisp fresh water, and a plethora of strikingly beautiful azalea gardens."

You've got to see the pictures of this home and landscape below.

Currently Listed for $3.995M | Reserve $2.495M

Bidding Opens: Oct 14, 2021 5 PM EDT

Total: 18,327sf | 43.77ac | 6 bedrooms | 10 full and 1 half bathrooms

Architectural features | Glass elevator overlooking grounds; European-made gas fireplaces; French front doors; Aged and antiqued Red Oak wood floors; Designed for every room to have outdoor view; Tall windows bring in natural light; Closet built-ins; Detailed ceilings; Walk-out patios; Circle drive perfect for valet; Fully wheelchair accessible.

Security and electric enhancements | Iron automatic security gates; Motion security system; Lutron lighting system; Brass keypads; Central humidifier; Automatic curtains.

| Iron automatic security gates; Motion security system; Lutron lighting system; Brass keypads; Central humidifier; Automatic curtains. Chef’s kitchen | Double ovens; Double dishwasher; Viking appliances; Sub-Zero refrigerator and freezer; Ample counter space with center island; Connected butler’s pantry.

| Double ovens; Double dishwasher; Viking appliances; Sub-Zero refrigerator and freezer; Ample counter space with center island; Connected butler’s pantry. Indoor pool and spa | Entertainment kitchen with appliances and fridge; Hot tub; Dry and wet saunas; His & hers bathrooms with heated Indonesian tile; 5-foot-deep pool; Tanning room; Walk-out to patio.

| Entertainment kitchen with appliances and fridge; Hot tub; Dry and wet saunas; His & hers bathrooms with heated Indonesian tile; 5-foot-deep pool; Tanning room; Walk-out to patio. Outdoor features | Multiple fountains; Master designed irrigation system; Landscape architecture designed by Naud Burnett; Deep water well into Corrizo-Wilcox aquifer; Azalea flower beds; 3 total ponds connected by creek; 2 ponds stocked with catfish, bass and crappie; Multiple species of trees, including elm, oak, pine, magnolia, and pecan.

| Multiple fountains; Master designed irrigation system; Landscape architecture designed by Naud Burnett; Deep water well into Corrizo-Wilcox aquifer; Azalea flower beds; 3 total ponds connected by creek; 2 ponds stocked with catfish, bass and crappie; Multiple species of trees, including elm, oak, pine, magnolia, and pecan. Location | 10 mins from Mt Pleasant Regional Airport; 5 mins from historic downtown Pittsburg; 10 miles to Lake Cypress Springs, Lake Bob Sandlin and Lake O’ The Pines; 2 hours from Dallas.

