‘Go Back To Your Country,’ Texas Residents Threatened Due To Their Nationality

There's already enough division in our country right now - it's everywhere. We've seen it, we've heard it, and unfortunately, some people have experienced it firsthand. Our North Texas neighbors are on edge this morning due to a round of anonymous letters that have been delivered to the homes of Middle Eastern and Asian families. Now the police are involved.

The letters began circulating over the weekend in Irving, just outside of Dallas. It began by calling the family a derogatory name, followed by accusing people of their nationality of stealing American jobs in IT.

The letter reads as follows:

"American citizens in IT industry and other professional fields have lost jobs to many Indians and Chinese. We asked you to leave the country without further delay. We will have no choice but to shoot mercilessly at work place, in community, on pool or on playground."



This is makes me angry and should make you angry as well.

On Facebook, the Irving Police Department is investigating how the letters got to the families that received them. The department is calling the letter it was notified of as an isolated incident, however, multiple families have reported receiving them.

As of Tuesday, September 1, it's still unclear who wrote the letter.

The police department said it's taking this case 'extremely seriously' and an investigator has been assigned to the case.