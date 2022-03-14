Extremely Fun Go Carts Are Worth the Drive to Plano, Texas

Ever since I was a little kid I've always loved go carts. It combines driving something as fast as you can with the competition aspect of wanting to come in first, no matter how old I get I always enjoy jumping into a go-cart. So this past weekend with my brother visiting Plano, Texas for work we got to enjoy some time together and also found some really fun go carts.

Before we jumped into go carts we had plenty of fun around (The Colony)Plano. We found some delicious BBQ at Hard Eight Pit BBQ, if you ever visit I would highly suggest the chicken, macaroni and cheese, plus the Oreo mud pie for dessert. Yeah, I ate too much and loved every bite of it. After that we took a walk around Scheels Sporting Goods which was over 300,000 square feet of everything you could ever want. With it being our first time in the store we decided to even ride on the Ferris Wheel that is located in the middle of the store.

Just Steps Away From Scheels Was Andretti Carting and Games

Upon arrival there was a really nice person who pointed us in the direction of the go carts. We signed our waivers and had to wait only about 15 minutes before we got to race. We were taken into a room for instructions and to be fitted for helmets.

It Was Then Time to Race on This Amazing Go Cart Track

This track is multi-level which means you get to catch even more speed as you're traveling on the downslope of the track. The course was a lot of fun and within minutes of completing the race you had your race times emailed to you. It's something that I plan on doing again when my brother is in town or if I just need to have some fun on go carts.

Go Carts in Plano Were Awesome If you're ever near (The Colony) in Plano, Texas you should check out these go carts.

