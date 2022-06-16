GOAL!: The FIFA World Cup 2026 Is Coming To Texas
Get ready to brush up on your soccer or "futbol" knowledge because in about 4 years from now, one of the world's largest sporting events is coming to Texas!
FIFA Announced The Host Cities For The 2026 World Cup Tournament
Congratulations To Houston And Dallas!
16 North American venues will host the World Cup and for the first time ever in the tournaments history, 3 countries will host the event. Houston's NRG Stadium, home of the Houston Texans will be likely staging five or six matches total.
Arlington's AT&T Stadium Will Also Host Matches
The last time Dallas hosted a World Cup match was a quarterfinal match in 1994 at the Cotton Bowl. Dallas is also bidding for the International Broadcast Center at Fair Park, something Dallas had in 1994, as well as the central referee location. Toyota Stadium in Frisco, the Cotton Bowl, Fair Park, and Globe Life Field will be used as training areas for teams. Its still unknown how many matches will be held in the Metroplex but soccer fans all over Texas now have a reason to get super excited!