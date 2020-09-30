Goblins And Ghouls Prepare To Descend On This Haunted Car Wash Coming To Longview

If you're looking for a safe and socially-distanced Halloween treat for your little goblins and ghouls, I have a pretty perfect idea. Bonus: it benefits adults too!

Haunted houses may not be your thing around Halloween (maybe more so in COVID-19 world Halloween), but how does a haunted car wash sound? That's right, you and the rest of your family can load up in the car for tricks, treats, and a few surprises at the Lantana Express Car Wash in Longview. Plus, you get a sparkling clean ride!

The car wash will operate as normal during the day, but on Friday and Saturday nights in October - plus the ENTIRE last week of October - from 7-10 p.m. the decorations, music, candy, and costumes all come out for a spooky treat. The car wash is located at 3150 N. Eastman Rd. in Longview.

If you'd like to be a part of the action, Lantana Express Car Wash is still looking for part-time help to really make the haunted car wash experience a great one. If you'd like to apply, you can do so through Facebook right here.

This haunted car wash isn't the first in Texas. In fact, GFY Express Car Wash in Spring, TX is very well known for the frights customers leave with come Spooky Season. In 2018, one family went viral for their children's reactions to the car wash. Fair warning, they were scared! But the family still said they had a great time.

It's not like they could really go anywhere once they were in the car wash. Oh well.

I'm glad East Texas has another fun option for Halloween this year! I'll definitely be taking my little ones. Send us your photos if you do!