I recently wrote an article about the largest published book in the world and how it grew from the great state of Texas. After looking over the interwebs, I found some other gigantic things that can only be found in the Lone Star State.

As has been well-documented, everything is just bigger in Texas. In addition to having so many things to love about the Lone Star State, we have some gigantic objects that would make even a non-Texan exclaim "yeehaw!"

Want a giant cinnamon roll? We got that. Ever seen a 20-foot-tall oatmeal container? You're about to. What if I told you about a place in Texas with a rocking chair that could fit your entire family?

From the biggest boots and swirly cinnamon rolls to massive books and not-so-shrimpy shrimp, check out these larger-than-life items only found in the great state of Texas.

That's Huge! - Gigantic Things Only Found in Texas

That cinnamon roll looked incredible, didn't it? It definitely inspires me to go check out the River Walk in San Antonio and stop by LuLu's to grab one of those bad boys. Just need a gigantic glass of milk.

Speaking of good eateries outside of Abilene, why can't we bring some of these fine restaurants to the Key City?

