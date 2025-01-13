Five Of The Most Popular Golf Courses in East Texas Right Now

You probably aren't doing much golfing in East Texas this week, but warm spring days aren't far off and we've got some great courses across the area that you're sure to enjoy -- you know once it's not freezing outside

Maybe you're on the hunt for a new course, we've got a list of great golf courses.

Over the years, several of these courses in East Texas have hosted major state and national tournaments. The list includes the Eisenhower Classic at Hollytree and Willow Brook Country Clubs in Tyler, the Texas State Open at The Cascades in Tyler, and the Adams Tight Lies Tour at Eagle's Bluff in Bullard.

The Most Popular Golf Courses in East Texas

Canva Canva loading...

Hollytree Country Club: Tyler. Private with memberships available

One of Tyler's premier communities and golf courses, Hollytree is the true definition of a championship course. Boasting four tees ranginfrom 5,102 to 6,805 yards, the par-72 course is truly a beauty to experience in East Texas.

Hollytree is for members only, unless you play with a current member as a guest. Click here to visit Hollytree's website for more information on the course or to become a member.

The Cascades Country Club: Tyler. Private with memberships available

Originally opened as Briarwood Country Club in 1956, The Cascades has developed into one of East Texas' best golf courses. As The Cascades website describes it, "The club experienced a renaissance in the late ‘90s, when the talent of PGA Tour Player Mark Hayes was enlisted in a multi-million dollar restoration designed to uncover the hidden gem while maintaining the integrity, character, and mystique of the original course." The Cascades also is for members only, unless you play with a current member as a guest. Click here to visit The Cascades website for more information on the course or to become a member.

Eagle's Bluff Country Club: Bullard. Private with memberships available

Considered by many to have the fastest greens in East Texas, Eagle's Bluff is not for the easily frustrated (but isn't that most of us who golf?). Eagle's Bluff is a little off the beaten path off Lake Palestine in Bullard, but it is certainly a hidden gem. A prestigious neighborhood surrounds the par-71 course, which measures nearly 7,000 yards from the back tees. The Dallas Morning News called Eagle's Bluff the sixth-most difficult course in Texas, according to the club's website. Water plays into effect on 15 of the course's 18 holes, so if you're prone to hooks and slices, buy plenty of balls. Visit the website for more information on how to become a member. Willow Brook Country Club: Tyler. Private with memberships available Tyler's oldest golf course and club is certainly a sight to see. Willow Brook, which has four sets of tees that start at 5,329 yards from the red tees and stretch out to 6,819 yards from the back, is celebrating its 90th year in business this year. It boasts a true traditional layout that golf purists will love. Willow Brook is a private course with various memberships available. Visit their website for more.

Emerald Bay Golf Club: Bullard. Private

Emerald Bay Club is strictly for homeowners in the Lake Palestine community, but if you've got a friend who lives there -- or maybe you're looking for a house -- it's a good place to be. The par-71 course boasts four tees with a length of 6,622 yards from the tips. There's plenty of scenery with beautiful water and trees throughout a beautiful neighborhood with unique homes. Click here to visit Emerald Bay's website.

Canva Canva loading...

With 27 holes just off I-20 near Lindale, Hideaway Golf Club is something for everyone. Green fees are always free if you're a homeowner in Hide-A-Way, where you'll find plenty of golfers. Guests can play with property owners, so jump on board. Three different nine-hole courses offer different challenges. Check out Hideaway Club's website for more info.

Pinecrest Country Club: Longview. Private with memberships available

According to the course's website, Pinecrest Country Club, the oldest golf course in East Texas, started as a cow pasture in 1921. At first, there were only 9 holes and in 1958, Press Maxwell expanded the original 9 holes to an 18 hole, championship layout. One of Longview's premier courses, Pinecrest certainly has something for everyone in the golfing community.

Wood Hollow Golf Club: Longview

If you're looking for an affordable option with wide-open fairways and accommodating putting greens, Wood Hollow is for you. The course reaches the 6,000 total yard mark, largely thanks to the incredible 605-yard par 5 No. 10. Try getting to that green in two.

Where's your favorite golf course in East Texas?

21 of the Funniest Personalized License Plates Rejected in Texas Adding a personalized license plate to your vehicle is a fun extension of your personality. We do see a lot of them on the road but even more have been rejected by the state. Gallery Credit: Michael Gibson, Townsquare Media / myplates.com