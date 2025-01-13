Five Of The Most Popular Golf Courses in East Texas Right Now
You probably aren't doing much golfing in East Texas this week, but warm spring days aren't far off and we've got some great courses across the area that you're sure to enjoy -- you know once it's not freezing outside
Maybe you're on the hunt for a new course, we've got a list of great golf courses.
Over the years, several of these courses in East Texas have hosted major state and national tournaments. The list includes the Eisenhower Classic at Hollytree and Willow Brook Country Clubs in Tyler, the Texas State Open at The Cascades in Tyler, and the Adams Tight Lies Tour at Eagle's Bluff in Bullard.
The Most Popular Golf Courses in East Texas
Hollytree Country Club: Tyler. Private with memberships available
One of Tyler's premier communities and golf courses, Hollytree is the true definition of a championship course. Boasting four tees ranginfrom 5,102 to 6,805 yards, the par-72 course is truly a beauty to experience in East Texas.
Hollytree is for members only, unless you play with a current member as a guest. Click here to visit Hollytree's website for more information on the course or to become a member.
The Cascades Country Club: Tyler. Private with memberships available
The Cascades also is for members only, unless you play with a current member as a guest. Click here to visit The Cascades website for more information on the course or to become a member.
Eagle's Bluff Country Club: Bullard. Private with memberships available
A prestigious neighborhood surrounds the par-71 course, which measures nearly 7,000 yards from the back tees. The Dallas Morning News called Eagle's Bluff the sixth-most difficult course in Texas, according to the club's website. Water plays into effect on 15 of the course's 18 holes, so if you're prone to hooks and slices, buy plenty of balls. Visit the website for more information on how to become a member.
Willow Brook Country Club: Tyler. Private with memberships available
Emerald Bay Golf Club: Bullard. Private
The par-71 course boasts four tees with a length of 6,622 yards from the tips. There's plenty of scenery with beautiful water and trees throughout a beautiful neighborhood with unique homes. Click here to visit Emerald Bay's website.
Hide-A-Way Lake Golf Club: Hideaway. Private
Pinecrest Country Club: Longview. Private with memberships available
According to the course's website, Pinecrest Country Club, the oldest golf course in East Texas, started as a cow pasture in 1921. At first, there were only 9 holes and in 1958, Press Maxwell expanded the original 9 holes to an 18 hole, championship layout.
One of Longview's premier courses, Pinecrest certainly has something for everyone in the golfing community.
Wood Hollow Golf Club: Longview
If you're looking for an affordable option with wide-open fairways and accommodating putting greens, Wood Hollow is for you. The course reaches the 6,000 total yard mark, largely thanks to the incredible 605-yard par 5 No. 10. Try getting to that green in two.
Where's your favorite golf course in East Texas?
