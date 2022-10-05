Golf Heaven: The PGA Of America Opens New Home In Frisco, TX

I'm not a big golfer but if you told me that THIS would be where I would spend 8 hours of my day, I'll be working hard to become the next Tiger Woods, after I get done with the work yall hired me for that is. Let's be real here, this might be the COOLEST office space in Texas.

The PGA of America complex in Frisco, Texas, was just completed a few months ago.

The PGA Of America just unveiled its new "home" because they don't want you to call it "headquarters" or an "office". According to their website, the complex isn’t the least bit stuffy; it’s a place where you can pour yourself a coffee, grab a club and spend a few minutes casually hitting golf balls on the first-floor concourse.

This Place Is Amazing!

You can also step right outside and putt on the massive 72,000 square feet green called “the Dance Floor,” play a quick 9 on the lighted par-3 course, or walk two of the premier Championship Courses in the United States — the Beau Welling-designed Fields Ranch West Course and the Gil Hanse-designed Fields Ranch East Course.

Is It Open To The Public?

The short answer is "Not Yet". The remainder of the 600-acre, $550 million PGA Frisco campus will open to the public in Spring 2023 and feature unique destinations encompassing: Fields Ranch at PGA Frisco, with two 18-hole championship golf courses, a world-class clubhouse; a 30-acre practice facility; a performance center; the 510-room Omni PGA Frisco Resort; and the PGA District, featuring a one-of-a-kind indoor and outdoor golf-centered entertainment area.

For now, let's be nosy and take a look inside shall we...FORE!

