Stop "Riding Dirty" And Get Those Warrants Cleared Up! The City Of Tyler Is Offering Up Help!

Take it from me, when you get a ticket when you're just barely making ends meet can be stressful. Which is why in many cases, a lot of folks choose to take their chances on getting locked up over paying whatever fines the court has assessed you. Well if you're tried of "riding dirty", here's your chance to get your stuff squared away.

The City of Tyler Municipal Court is offering a Warrant Solution Program for the month of February.

Any defendant with outstanding City of Tyler warrants may voluntarily appear in Court to request a payment plan without the risk of being arrested. So what exactly is the Warrant Solution Program and how can it benefit you? Well....

Defendants eligible for the Warrant Solution Program will receive the following:

a $50 reduction on each outstanding case and be allowed 14 days to make the initial down payment to establish a payment plan

or receive a $50 reduction on each outstanding case and an additional $25 reduction on each unadjudicated case if the entire balance is paid in full.

Defendants who are unable to pay the authorized monthly installment will be allowed the opportunity to see a judge to explain their circumstances.

The program began on Feb. 1 and will end on Feb. 28 to allow customers the opportunity to handle their court business voluntarily. Unfortunately, if you've already been popped on an outstanding warrant, you're out of luck. This program is not available to defendants who are arrested on outstanding warrants.

To learn more about Tyler Municipal Court's Warrant Solution Program or to find out if you're eligible, contact the Court at (903) 531-1266 or at 813 N. Broadway Ave. from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday.

