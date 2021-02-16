Governor Abbott Is Not A Happy Camper With Rolling Power Outages

Our Governor Greg Abbott is not a very happy man. Abbott called on the state legislature to investigate the Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) after our winter weather has left millions of Texans without power, many for days on hand.

Governor Abbott is requesting that reform to the unique Texas grid operator be prioritized as an emergency item during the legislative session to basically said he doesn’t want any Texan to have to endure a planned power outage.

“The Electric Reliability Council of Texas has been anything but reliable over the past 48 hours,” said Governor Abbott. “Far too many Texans are without power and heat for their homes as our state faces freezing temperatures and severe winter weather. This is unacceptable. Reviewing the preparations and decisions by ERCOT is an emergency item so we can get a full picture of what caused this problem and find long-term solutions. I thank my partners in the House and Senate for acting quickly on this challenge, and I will work with them to enhance Texas’ electric grid and ensure that our state never experiences power outages like this again.”

The grid operator ordered utilities to start rotating power outages on Monday morning in order to manage the high demand for electricity; however, on Monday, ERCOT instructed utilities such as Oncor in the Dallas area as well as Excel and Atmos to shut off more power instead of the expected restorations.

At this time, ERCOT is unable to predict when grid conditions will stabilize, and urge all customers to be prepared for extended outages to continue,” the release continued.

The big question is will we be able to get a refund or credit for the loss of power. Seems the power companies like to keep us in the dark on that matter as well.