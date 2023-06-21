ERCOT Asks Texans To Conserve Energy As Texas Swelters

If Texans though yesterday was hot, just stop what you are doing and head outside today. Yes, it's hot across the state of Texas today and many cities are setting all time records for high temperatures.

And what do we Texans do when it is hot outside? We stay indoors and crank up the air conditioner, same when we are in the office. And that means many will be watching ERCOT and the grid to make sure the grid in has enough power to get through the dat and night without having any brown or blackouts. As of 4:40 p.m. all is clear and that is good.

But that doesn't mean ERCOT isn't taking steps just incase. Earlier in the day on Tuesday, ERCOT asked customers to conserve energy going into this evening according to KXAN.

The Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) issued a Voluntary Conservation Notice from 4 to 8 p.m. Tuesday due to extreme heat and forecasted record demand.

This is a voluntary request to reduce electrical use, ERCOT said. While ERCOT said it is not in emergency operations, it is asking the public and “all government agencies to implement all programs to reduce energy use at their facilities.”

Look for more warnings this week and in the near future as temperatures are forecasted to be in the triple digits for much of the state going into next week.

