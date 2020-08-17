Grab Your Crew and Getaway ASAP

We have heard from experts for several years that "getting away" does wonders for our mental health. You have heard folks say that weekend trips can be better for your mood than long vacations because you don't have to worry about taking some PTO from work. Why are so many of us looking forward to a getaway? Maybe we are trying to escape the stresses of work, maybe we are trying to avoid talking about politics, or perhaps you desperately need a catch up on sleep.

According to Jonathan Alpert a psychotherapist in New York City and author of "Be Fearless: Change Your Life in 28 Days." a weekend trip can boost your mental and emotional health much more than a long weekend because "A small amount of planning and time away can reap large rewards."

I always look forward to my Glam Squad Weekends. Our crew consisted of my Glammy's best friends and her daughter's best friends that's where I come in. When you see our crew it's just one big mismatched family on a quick getaway.

Yes, we drink a tad bit too much and eat our weight in junk food, but it's a chance to not think about the stresses of life and we laugh until we cry every time. This last trip we all took a mandatory nap in our bunk beds (it kind of felt like a fun summer camp) and come Sunday afternoon we were all refreshed and ready to tackle Monday head-on.

It's true what the experts say, getting away reset me. I know COVID-19 is to blame for a lot of the anxiety in my life. However, for 2 1/2 days I enjoyed the presence of some of my favorite humans and I was truly happy.

If you're under the weather and struggling with the Corona Blues, please do yourself a favor, get your friends together and get away for a weekend. It's better than any pill, you can take, your mental health will thank you.