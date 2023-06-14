If you love art, food, and music, don't miss the Junebug Summer Fair coming up on June 16 and 17 in Ben Wheeler, Texas.

Van Zandt County, in my mind, has become an enclave of artists, music, food, and all kinds of interesting things. Seriously, if you've not taken a day trip over to Edom, Ben Wheeler, Canton, etc., I can't recommend it enough.

And this weekend's Junebug Summer Fair hosted by The Forge Bar & Grill is just yet another example of why.

Get our free mobile app

Friday, June 16 through Saturday, June 17, there's all kinds of fun to be had in Ben Wheeler. There's a chance you've been to The Forge--the food is fantastic! However, have been in their "backyard?" You may wanna wander over and explore this weekend.

So what's going on? Two days of art, food, and music.

Art demonstrations include pottery, glass art, looming, blacksmithing, and more. There will also be vendors offering their hand-crafted goods at the expanded Sunday Farmers' Market and live music throughout the weekend. Here's a look at who's playing according to the event page:

Junebug Summer Fair Lineup

Friday night:

Dead Bugs

Saturday:

Andrew Toole

Wheel Wars w/ Zane

Compost Adjacent

Comfort Creatures

S.H.E.D

You can get more information by visiting their Facebook page here. There's a good chance I'll see you there. Art, food, live entertainment--so much to love and enjoy in one of our beloved East Texas communities. So get out and make the most of this summer.

10 Places for Great People Watching in Texas If you're looking for the best places for people watching in Texas, you should check out these 10 locations.

The 12 Most Influential People From Texas There are so many Texans who have been influential but here is a look at 12 of the people that have made the biggest impact.