A popular touring act regionally for years, Ryan Bingham's star rose dramatically in 2010 when his song "The Weary Kind" landed on the soundtrack to "Crazy Heart," starring Jeff Bridges. It earned him an Academy Award, a Golden Globe, and a Grammy.

In addition to singing and touring Bingham is an accomplished actor, you can currently fin him playing the roll of Walker on the uber-popular television series "Yellowstone."

"Walker came to the ranch in season 1 and quickly became a fan favorite, but Ryan Bingham made a name for himself long before he joined “Yellowstone.” Here, we join the Grammy Award winning artist on tour at Under the Big Sky Festival in Whitefish, Montana, as he talks about his involvement in the show and what it’s like to have his music featured."

New episodes of "Yellowstone" air on Sunday nights on Paramount Network.