Killer Freeze, Great Blizzard, & The Coldest Day In Texas History

There are two types of Texans, those who prefer 99°f and those who prefer 29°f. That's it, every Texan falls into one of those two categories. And the ones who prefer 99°f are crazy and absolutely wrong.

We all know that 99° in Texas is about a half a tick cooler than the surface of the sun. Texas is known more for its summer heat and humidity, but we've pretty much all gotta little taste of her cold side the past couple of weeks.

And, hey, since it looks like we've got another arctic blast coming our way, what better time than now to remember that "Hey, man, it could be a helluva lot colder."

The Coldest Day in Texas History, The Great Blizzard of 1899

None of us are old enough to have lived through the Great Blizzard of 1899 here in The Lone Star State, and that's a good thing. That winter quite a few towns and cities set record cold. That year, Tulia dropped all the way to 23°f BELOW zero.

Here we are, 125 years later, and that record hasn't really even come close to being broken. So, while we all brace for temperatures in the 20s, let's take a look back at The Coldest Day In Texas History (according to Weather.gov).

Abilene set in 1947: 9°f below zero

Amarillo set in 1889: 16°f below zero

Austin set in 1949: 2°f below zero

Beaumont set in 1906: 10°f

Brownsville set in 1899: 12°f

Corpus Christi set in 1889: 11°f

Dallas/Fort Worth set in 1899: 8°f below zero

Del Rio set in 1989: 10°f

El Paso set in 1962: 8°f

Galveston set in 1899: 8°f

Houston set in 1920 and 1940: 5°f

Lubbock set in 1933: 17°f below zero

Midland/Odessa set in 1985: 11°f below zero

San Angelo set in 1989: 4°f below zero

San Antonio set in 1949: 0°f

Waco in 1949 and 1899: 5°f below zero

Wichita Falls set in 1947: 12°f below zero

