Great Places To Experience Happy Hour With Friends In Tyler

You've had a stressful day and you're looking for a great place to unwind before heading home, so where do you go in Tyler?

Alright, so what is happy hour really?

'Happy Hour' is defined by Merriam-Webster as 'a period of time during which the price of drinks (as at a bar) is reduced or hors d'oeuvres are served free.

So, when did happy hour originate?

It appears as if happy hour dates all the way back to the prohibition era, according to Wikipedia. Also, the phrase happy hour has ties to the US Naval ship USS Arkansas and dates back to 1913 when a group of sailors would get together for smoke socials which they called 'happy hours'

When is happy hour usually in Tyler?

Happy hours vary by location but many happen usually between the hours of 2 p.m. and 6 p.m. But there are some that have morning happy hours, like Sonic. So not all happy hours involve alcoholic drinks.

Where to Tylerites go for happy hour?

Looking around Tyler alone, there's not a shortage of places to experience a happy hour event with some friends. Just like definition above states, for a limited time East Texas bars and restaurants will run specials to entice you and your friends to stop by for a bit. But it's not just alcoholic drinks that are on special, places like Sonic have happy hour too!

We've complied a gallery of some of the places where Tylerites go for happy hour. If we've left off your favorites happy hour hang out, please let us know and we'll get them added to the list too. Unless, you want it to remain your quaint, private, happy hour place!

Celebrate happy hour responsibly.