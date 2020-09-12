UPDATE: September 12, 2020, 9:55 p.m.

A Texas Tech official told KFYO News & Talk 1340 that the "Guns Up" slogan is not being permanently removed from the football uniforms.

The removal of a slogan from the helmet stripe was a part of Under Armour's redesign of the 2020 Texas Tech uniforms. The helmet stripe was made narrower, which necessitated the removal of any text, the official said.

Original story: Saturday night's Texas Tech Football game against Houston Baptist was the Red Raiders’ 2020 season opener.

The game was webcast through Big XII Now on ESPN+. Part-way through the second quarter, some astute viewers noticed that there was a change on Texas Tech's helmets.

Specifically, the 'Guns Up' slogan that had been on the back of the helmet stripe was removed (a 2019 helmet is shown above). As shown in the photos below, the white part of the helmet stripe is now sloganless.

This is the first time in recent memory that Texas Tech has made any changes with the 'Guns Up' slogan on Texas Tech uniforms.