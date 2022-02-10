Cody Johnson Comin’ Up! Lands 2 More GOLD Certified Singles

The accolades continue to roll in for East Texas native Cody Johnson, who'll be playing a sold out show in Nacogdoches, TX next Saturday (Feb. 19th), and then headlining the kick off to RODEOHOUSTON at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX on February 28th.

Turns out CoJo’s latest smash, “’Til You Can’t,” which is up to No. 9, with a bullet, this week on country radio is really resonating with fans. The Recording Industry Association of America has certified it as well as “Dear Rodeo” GOLD. Both songs are from his newest release, Human: The Double Album.

Just this past November Johnson’s “Dance Her Home” and “Me and My Kind” from '14, along with '16’s “Wild as You” were certified gold. Additionally the country powerhouse singer has two platinum singles. His '11 single “Diamond in My Pocket” and “On My Way to You,” are both platinum.

On top of headlining his own shows and festivals this year, CoJo will also be direct support for what will be three of country music's biggest concerts of '22, as he along with Zach Bryan and Morgan Wade will be warming folks up in Atlanta, Denver, and Seattle for Luke Combs' stadium concerts.

