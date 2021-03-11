Guy on TikTok Gives Hilarious Warnings to People Moving to Texas
Remember the guy who had just moved to Texas and went viral on TikTok for his findings on the Lone Star State?
Well here's another one!
TikTok user @sethoo.honchoo has us cracking up with his videos warning potential transplants to Texas of what they can expect once they get here.
He talks about the crazy highways, how freaking hot it is here, the endless construction, the obsession with Whataburger, the bugs, and oh yeah! Opossums!
Check out his videos:
@sethoo.honchooTexas really the best state tho #Texas #takuache #takuachecuh #obs #lonestarstate♬ BGC Drama Effect - whozmanzz
@sethoo.honchoo Reply to @macyythomas part 2 #Texas #part2 ♬ BGC Drama Effect - whozmanzz @sethoo.honchooReply to @shes.alexandria Different types of women in Texas part 1 #Texas#Texascheck♬ Lifestyle - Alireza999
This was pretty good!
Did he miss anything?
LOOK: Milestones in women's history from the year you were born
Women have left marks on everything from entertainment and music to space exploration, athletics, and technology. Each passing year and new milestone makes it clear both how recent this history-making is in relation to the rest of the country, as well as how far we still need to go. The resulting timeline shows that women are constantly making history worthy of best-selling biographies and classroom textbooks; someone just needs to write about them.
Scroll through to find out when women in the U.S. and around the world won rights, the names of women who shattered the glass ceiling, and which country's women banded together to end a civil war.