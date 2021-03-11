Guy on TikTok Gives Hilarious Warnings to People Moving to Texas

Remember the guy who had just moved to Texas and went viral on TikTok for his findings on the Lone Star State?

Well here's another one!

TikTok user @sethoo.honchoo has us cracking up with his videos warning potential transplants to Texas of what they can expect once they get here.

He talks about the crazy highways, how freaking hot it is here, the endless construction, the obsession with Whataburger, the bugs, and oh yeah! Opossums!

Check out his videos:

Oh my! The Texas Women he hits it RIGHT ON THE HEAD!

This was pretty good!

Did he miss anything?