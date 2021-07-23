Gwen Stefani Didn’t Really Know She Would Marry Blake Shelton

The world has watched Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani grow from coworkers, to lovers to, now, husband and wife. While it may have been clear to everyone on the outside where that road was headed, Stefani admits she was not expecting to be a bride again.

The No Doubt star had been married before, in 2002, to Gavin Rossdale, and she says she never imagined herself slipping into another white dress. In fact, marriage was so far from her mind that she hadn't even considered a dress at all.

"It [the wedding] was beyond dreamy but I think the crazy part was jut it was so unexpected in my life,” Stefani recalls to Jade Iovine in her Tell Me About It podcast, "so to try to choose an outfit, a wedding gown and all that, I had no idea what it was gonna be."

Sorting out the wardrobe turned out to be one of the easier tasks Stefani had to tackle, made even easier with the help of celebrity designer Vera Wang. In the end, she ended up with not one, but two special dresses for the occasion.

Stefani and Shelton married on July 3, 2021, on the country star's Oklahoma property inside a custom-built chapel, after six years of dating.

Though becoming a bride for the second time may have been a surprise to the pop star, it was a pleasant one.

"I just feel so lucky," Stefani says, "and I think one of those things that you think about a lot in your life is you just you don’t know the future."

So while she may not have seen this life coming, she has no doubt that this — formally binding her love with Shelton — was the right move.

"I feel like my spiritual journey has really guided me towards this place," she says. "This place of peace ... and now I just need to figure out how to do the rest of my life.”

