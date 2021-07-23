Everyone’s favorite band, ZZ Top, is Coming to Tyler in December

There are not many people that you will talk to that do not like ZZ Top. Sure, they're a rock band, but their music has an appeal that can cater to someone who loves a different musical genre. I've seen them a couple of times in concert and both times I was not disappointed in the show. If you have not had the chance to see ZZ Top live, they will be in East Texas in December.

Get our free mobile app

Coming up Wednesday night, December 1, UT Tyler's Cowan Center is hosting A Celebration With ZZ Top. This is a special event all about the Texas rockers. Tickets will go on sale to the public on October 25. Ticket prices have not been revealed as of this writing.

ZZ Top is just one of the many great performances, speakers and theater productions announced for the 2021-2022 season at the Cowan Center starting in October. See the full slate of what's coming to the Cowan Center below.

October 5 - Distinguished Lecture Series - Former Fox News analyst, Brett Baier.

October 21 - Michael Cavanaugh performing the biggest hits of Billy Joel and Elton John

November 18 - Comedian Tom Papa

January 21, 2022 - Erth's (not a typo) Dinosaur Zoo Live

February 3, 2022 - Beautiful - The Carol King Musical

February 17, 2022 - Naturally 7

March 1, 2022 - The Simon & Garfunkel Story

March 5, 2022 - Fiddler on the Roof

March 15, 2022 - Roald Dahl's Charlie and the Chocolate Factory

March 22, 2022 - Viva Momix

April 26, 2022 - Celtic Woman

June 11, 2022 - Madagascar the Musical

June 16 & 17, 2022 - Blue Man Group

Get all the details on any of these shows at cowancenter.org. Get your tickets and enjoy some entertainment for anyone in your family.

Most Expensive Mansion in Marshall Currently For Sale The home in Marshall is fantastic with an elevator but the property is less than an acre.

The Most Expensive Property For Sale in Lindale is Over 5 Million Dollars This property in Lindale is the most expensive that is currently for sale, but as you can see with the pictures it makes sense why it's listed over 5 million dollars.