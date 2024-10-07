H-E-B Now Rolling Out What Customers Have Wanted For A Long Time

A convenience that customers have been asking for is finally coming to H-E-B stores across Texas. The rollout has already begun in San Antonio, TX, and the grocery company says it will take about a week to implement at every location.

Great news this morning out of the H-E-B camp as tap-to-pay, Apple Pay, Samsung Pay, and Google Pay users will soon be able to use the payment method at locations everywhere.

From My San Antonio:

The service went live Monday at its flagship stores and will take "about a week to launch at every location in the region," according to a news release. Tap-to-pay will continue to roll out at H-E-B stores across Texas, including Mi Tieñda stores in Houston, throughout the month of October.

This is an exciting story for diehard patrons of the popular grocery store. And it's hard to believe it's taken the company this long to accommodate them, but that all changes now.

More State-of-The-Art Technology Coming to H-E-B

For those who are already big fans of the Texas-based HEB Grocery Company, you may be excited to hear about this new check-out technology that would enable you to simply roll your full grocery cart through a special lane that would then scan your entire basket of groceries at one time.

This tech is still in early testing, but I'm excited to try it out. In the meantime get ready to leave your wallet or purse at home, tap-to-pay is coming to every H-E-B store within the week.

