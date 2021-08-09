Many people including my wife absolutely love the Harry Potter series. The books the movies everything about the series is fun, as long as you don't fall asleep while watching the movies like I do. So, people in East Texas are going to be excited to hear that the Longview Public Library is celebrating Harry Potter week, which will include story time with Hagrid and Hermione.

To make this fun event a bit more challenging the Longview Public Library is closed this week due to some maintenance issues that popped up unexpectedly. But this doesn't change the fact that it's Harry Potter week! On Saturday, August 14th the Longview Symphony Orchestra is putting on a concert: The Magic of Harry Potter. It will be their first live performance since February 16, 2021. You can purchase tickets to that show by clicking here.

More Information Regarding Hagrid and Hermione Story Time in Longview

Story time with Hagrid and Hermione will take place on Tuesday, August 10th beginning at 10:30 a.m. at the Longview Arboretum and Nature Center. It will be held inside so you're encouraged to park at the Arboretum main building/entrance to attend.

The two special guests will be reading from the first chapter of "Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone". After story time the two guests will stick around for craft time and butterbeer.

Get our free mobile app

Unfortunately, Some of the Fun Had to Be Canceled with Hagrid and Hermione

There was also a Hogwarts LEGO event that was planned for Harry Potter week but that had to be eliminated.

The Blue Hole in East Texas This beautiful, privately owned lake, is located deep in the piney woods of Jasper County.