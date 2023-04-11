First Homicide in Hallsville, TX in Over 6 Years on Good Friday

Hearing about things like this just remind me of how fortunate we are to have tremendous law enforcement officers here in East Texas. It was one of those amazing first responders who let me know about a very unfortunate event that took place in Hallsville, Texas just last week on Good Friday.

On, Friday, April 7th just after midnight a call came into 911 regarding a shooting that took place. The Hallsville Police Department and Harrison County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to the call that sent them to an address on Saddle Brook Cir. in Hallsville, Texas.

As soon as law enforcement arrived they made contact with the homeowner 54-year-old Cassandra Harris who told them that she shot an adult male who lives at the residence, 56-year-old Ricky Ellis.

Officers entered the residence to find Ellis in the master bedroom of the residence and unresponsive with apparent gunshot wounds. First responders immediately began life saving measures until Hallsville Fire and Christus EMS arrived on scene, it was too late, Ellis was pronounced deceased at the scene by Precinct 3 Justice of the Peace – Greg Greer.

At that point Harris was detained and interviewed at the Hallsville Police Department. Upon completion of the interview Harris was charged with Murder and transported to the Harrison County Jail in Marshall, Texas where her bond was wet at $100,000.

The investigation is still on-going with the assistance of the Harrison Country Sheriff’s Office and Harrison County District Attorney’s Office.

We are thinking of the families and officers affected by this horrible tragedy.

