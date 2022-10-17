Harrison County, TX Cops Arrest Couple Found With $60K In Stolen Items
According to Harrison County Cops, These Two Were Allegedly Found With Thousands Of Dollars Of Stolen Items In The Woods.
On Monday, October 9, HCSO received a report regarding a Water Truck being stolen from a construction site in the Woodlawn area. The water truck was valued at $25,000, which as you can imagine, was a significant loss to the complainant. Luckily for police, somebody kept their eyes and ears open.
The Next Day, Police Received A Tip About The Stolen Property.
According to a press release from HCSO, On October 10, information was received that the stolen Water Truck was possibly located on Cottonwood Drive, in the Deerwood Subdivision, in Northwestern Harrison County.
HCSO Patrol Deputies and CID (Criminal Investigation Division) Investigators went to the location and searched the property.
When officers got to the location they uncovered a lot more than the "water truck". The search recovered approximately $60,000 of stolen property, illegal narcotics, and the discovery of unlawful use of electricity.
Police Found A Make Shift Campsite Full Of Stolen Items
Through their investigation, police found two people, Jon Wesley Alsup and Kristen Smith, who were arrested and transported to the Harrison County Jail. Both were charged with Theft of Property greater than or equal to $30K but less than $150K, Possession of a controlled substance, and Theft of Service greater than or equal to $100 but less than $750.
Jon Wesley Alsup
Kristen Smith
In a statement, Harrison County Sheriff Sheriff B.J. Fletcher said "This case highlights the working relationship and communication between our Patrol and CID Division. I'm proud of the work both Divisions do daily". Both suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.