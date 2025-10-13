(Jefferson, Texas) - If you are looking for a good paranormal experience in Texas, the Jefferson Hotel in Jefferson is your spot. The hotel is known for its many haunted stories. Those stories have been about shirts getting tugged, bananas getting thrown, a disembodied voice cussing at a cross and a whole lot more.

This latest video shows a doll that is displayed in a case on the wall move on its own. Was it trying to get out? Was it getting hot in its case? Who knows but man will it give you shivers down your spine watching the video

Ghost Cussing at a Cross

The Jefferson Hotel has many haunted stories to tell. One story we brought you was of a guest walking through the hotel carrying a spirit box (KNUE). This box is designed to hopefully capture a ghost's voice.

This guest walked up the stairs into a area that is dubbed as the religious room. As you get to the top of the stairs to enter the room, there is a cross on a stand. As the guest approached that cross, you can hear through the spirit box say "f@#& the cross." Hearing this very much frightens the woman to the point she lets out a loud scream and then runs down the hallway.

Moving Dolls at the Jefferson Hotel

The Jefferson Hotel is no stranger to dolls moving on their own. There's actually a room dedicated to various dolls. One story we told you about was of a doll that stood against the wall next to the bed in that room (Classic Rock 96.1).

In video captured by a hotel guest, that doll appears to move, stop, move again, stop, then fall to the floor. Its a little unnerving watching that video.

Could be gravity. You Never Know. - Jefferson Hotel Owner Commenting on Doll Moving in It's Case

Doll Locked in its Case

For this latest video, which I have down below for you to see, there is a doll that is known as Eddie the Living Doll that is displayed in a case on the wall. The doll is caught moving forward, stopping, moving forward, stopping and then leans forward into the glass.

Was this doll trying to get out? Was a ghost buddy wanting to play with him? We'll never know.

